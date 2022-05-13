Gunmen open fire on a vehicle in Cocorite

A fatal shooting in Cocorite.

Adisa Harry was shot during afternoon traffic yesterday at around 5:30pm.

Reports say the incident took place in the vicinity of the Westshore Hospital on the Western Main Road.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Harry was in a Nissan B15 car with 4 other people when gunmen approached the vehicle and began firing shots.

The gunmen then ran off.

Mr. Harry and two others were hit.

The driver of the car was not hurt and managed to take the wounded to the Four Roads Police Station.

Officers then took Mr. Harry to the St. James Medical Complex where he died.

A wounded couple was treated and discharged.

Investigations are ongoing.