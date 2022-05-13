Increase in crime has not escaped PM’s attention

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley

The increase in crime, especially violence within families has not escaped the Prime Minister’s attention.

According to police data, 20 women have lost their lives following domestic disputes.

The most recent incidents saw 3 women killed between Tuesday and Thursday.

Questioned on the recent spate of fatal domestic incidents Dr. Keith Rowley admitted yesterday he is alarmed.

Dr. Rowley recalled a time when a community raised children.

The Prime Minister refuted the notion that the pandemic is some how contributing to an increase in crime.

He said there are no excuses for those engaging in criminal activity.

There has been a spate of domestic killings and fatal gun crimes over the past few months.

Police have arrested several people in connection with the incidents.