17-year-old boy shot dead by police

A 17-year-old boy has been shot dead by police in San Juan.

He is identified as Deandre Henry.

Reports say the incident took place at the corner of 1st street and 1st Avenue yesterday.

Newscenter 5 understands Deandre was among a group of men setting fire to a house in the area.

Police responded and the men ran off.

However officers say they were fired upon by one of the men.

Officers say in keeping with the Use Of Force policy they returned fire fatally hitting the teenager.

The other men escaped.

Deandre was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.