Senator admits to a change of heart regarding use of marijuana

Independent Senator Dr. Varma Deyalsingh

Independent Senator Dr. Varma Deyalsingh admits to having a change of heart regarding the use of marijuana, but says he remains worried for children who may become users in the new market.

During his contribution to debate on the Cannabis Control Bill in Senate yesterday, Dr. Deyalsingh, a Psychiatrist, noted, the regulating body for cannabis must now pay close attention to the sale of marijuana laced edibles.

Dr. Deyalsingh said marijuana had a bad name for centuries and this must now be corrected.

He added that a case might also be made for other taboo substances.

Although marijuana has been decriminalised in Trinidad and Tobago, it is still illegal to sell or grow commercially for export.

Currently, citizens are allowed up to 4 marijuana plants or up to 30 grams for personal use.