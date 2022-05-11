Energy Minister tells CNN of country’s ability to ease reliance on Russia for oil and gas

Energy Minister Stuart Young

The Energy Minister says this country is ready to assist the world wean off dependence of Russian oil and gas.

Minister Stuart Young made the statement during an interview with CNN’s Quest Means Business host, Richard Quest yesterday.

Mr. Quest wanted to know if the country was benefiting from the global increase in energy prices, particularly oil and gas.

Minister Young said Trinidad and Tobago has an alternative supply of gas and stands ready to do business.

The 15-minute interview was aired on CNN shortly after 3pm yesterday.