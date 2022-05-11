PM extends sympathy to Kymani’s relatives and Pt. Fortin community

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has extended his sympathy to the boy’s relatives and the Point Fortin community.

On his Facebook page yesterday he said a child is dead and the entire nation is torn deep within.

He wrote that people have questions to ask themselves, the least of which is whether this tender life could have been saved.

Dr. Rowley posted that the vast majority of people do not know Kymani but that does not insulate from the deep, disturbing sorrow, which washes over the nation.

He said the sad end is not what people were praying and hoping for.

The Prime Minister said he too is shocked and saddened.