Village beating of copper thieves leads to police warning against vigilante justice

Posted on August 9, 2022 by admin
Acting Commissioner Mac Donald Jacob

A warning from the Acting Commissioner of Police, vigilante justice is dangerous.

Acting Commissioner Mac Donald Jacob made the comment following a citizens’ arrest carried out last weekend.   

On Saturday at around 1:45am villagers in Mamoral reported that 4 men were caught stealing cables and they carried out a citizen’s arrest.

The residents reportedly beat the men.

Yesterday Acting Commissioner Jacob cautioned people saying there is a law that allows for people to make an arrest without negative fallout.

The acting top cop further advised against using harsh force when making such arrests.

The 4 men were arrested, and a quantity of copper cable wire seized after officers responded to a report of larceny of cables last Saturday.

