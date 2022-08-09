Village beating of copper thieves leads to police warning against vigilante justice

A warning from the Acting Commissioner of Police, vigilante justice is dangerous.
Acting Commissioner Mac Donald Jacob made the comment following a citizens’ arrest carried out last weekend.
On Saturday at around 1:45am villagers in Mamoral reported that 4 men were caught stealing cables and they carried out a citizen’s arrest.
The residents reportedly beat the men.
Yesterday Acting Commissioner Jacob cautioned people saying there is a law that allows for people to make an arrest without negative fallout.
The acting top cop further advised against using harsh force when making such arrests.
The 4 men were arrested, and a quantity of copper cable wire seized after officers responded to a report of larceny of cables last Saturday.
