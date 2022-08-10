17-year-old among three held with weapons including an AR 15 rifle and other contraband

Police discover 2 guns, including a high-powered one, ammunition, duct tape, tie straps, and other items in a car intercepted in Tableland.

The TTPS says the stop and search exercise was conducted on Monday afternoon.

According to police the vehicle, which bore a false registration number plate, had 3 male occupants, a 17-year-old minor, a 20-year-old, and a 25-year-old.

On searching the silver Tiida car officers found an AR-15 rifle with 27 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, a Glock 17 pistol with a magazine containing 45 rounds of 9mm ammunition, tape, tie straps, masks and fishermen’s hats.

There were also several false number plates in the car.

Police say the minor is from Robert Village, Tableland.

Senior police officers in the southern division have commended the officers, including Cpl. Tyson, for their “outstanding and exemplary work” in finding the items and arresting the suspects.

The police referred to the suspects as priority offenders in the district.

They believe the suspects may be responsible for several other offences.

Investigations are ongoing.