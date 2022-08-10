TTPS says it successfully removed 13 guns off the streets over recent days

The police service says it successfully removed 13 firearms from off the streets and out of the hands of the criminal elements over recent days.

An official statement from the TTPS says between Friday 5th and Sunday 7th August, a total of 9 firearms were seized in a series of coordinated anti-crime exercises.

a TTPS statement confirms that following these successes, more diligent and dedicated intelligence-driven work by officers in several divisions yesterday, resulted in the seizure of 4 more firearms and the arrests of 6 persons, during sustained anti-crime exercises across the country.