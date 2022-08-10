Trade unions to take to the streets this week as wage negotiations hit a wall

Trade unions are urging all workers to take to the streets of Port of Spain this coming Friday to protest government’s 4% wage offer.

Yesterday there was a call for unity by several unions representing workers in the various sectors.

The planned march will also cover concerns about job security.

OWTU President and Head of the Joint Trade Union Movement Ancel Roget told a news conference it is clear the government is not going beyond the 4% offer on the table of the Chief Personnel Officer.

Mr. Roget called on the working class to stand firm on what he described as the disrespect delivered by the government.

Mr. Roget expressed concerns about the restructuring exercise taking place at the Water And Sewerage Authority.

He believes government wants to see workers go hungry but he warned there would be a price to pay.

Mr. Roget predicted a problematic road for government if it does not change course.