Mashama Lara gunned down in Cantaro Road, Santa Cruz

A 2nd murder is recorded in Santa Cruz in as many days.

The latest victim has been identified as Mashama Lara.

He is the nephew of cricket legend Brian Charles Lara.

Reports say the incident took place at Mitchell Street, Cantaro Road, around 5:30pm yesterday afternoon.

Residents heard the explosions and went to investigate.

They found Mr. Lara lying in a pool of blood.

The police were then contacted.

Mr. Lara was taken to hospital where he died.

This is the 2nd murder within a day in the Cantaro Road community.

On Wednesday 34-year-old Ryan Garraway was shot dead at his Maraj Trace, Cantaro Road, home.

He died at the scene after he was ambushed and shot.