Ex-prisoner shot and killed in Point Fortin

An ex-prisoner is shot and killed in Point Fortin.

He is identified as Randy Amoroso also called Crumpy and Movado

Reports say the incident took place at Tak Road Poit Ligore around 8:30pm on Wednesday.

Newscenter 5 understands residents heard several explosions and contacted the police.

When lawmen arrived they found the body of Mr. Amoroso lying in a pool of blood.

He was taken to the Point Fortin Area Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are continuing.