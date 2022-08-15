I955 FM


Body of man found wrapped in plastic

Posted on August 15, 2022

The body of a man is found wrapped in plastic in central Trinidad.

Up to news time he was not positively identified.

Reports say the discovery was made off the Caparo Brasso Valley Road, at around 10am yesterday morning.

Police are said to have received information from an anonymous informant that a body was seen on a bushy road.

They later went to the scene where the body was found.

Officers say they went 100 feet into a bushy area where they found the body wrapped in plastic.

They say the body was approximately 5 feet 8 inches in length, dark complexion

It was not possible to determine the ethnicity of the man.

There was a gold tooth to the right side of his mouth

Dr. Indalsingh visited the scene.

