Gun crime claim several lives over the weekend

Police probe 3 more murders; one of the victims is a Venezuelan national.

He has been identified as Steven Hernandez.

Twenty-six-year-old Mr. Hernandez was stabbed to death at his Roystonia, Couva home during the early hours of yesterday morning.

And Carlon Sooknanan is gunned down at his Valencia home.

That incident occurred on Saturday night.

Reports say Mr. Sooknanan was at home with his girlfriend when at around 10:30pm there was a banging at the door and men shouting police.

It is said as he went outside he was greeted by a hail of bullets.

He died at the scene.

Minutes earlier, Gamal Waldron was shot dead in Morvant.

That incident occurred at 10pm.

Reports say 41-year-old Mr. Waldron was liming with a group of friends at Cottoy Trace, Chinapoo Gardens when they were approached by a group of men dressed in tactical uniform.

It is said the men opened fire hitting Mr. Waldron several times.

The police were then contacted.

It is said officers found 35 spent shells, including 10 bearing the marking TTR15.

Five, 40-calibre casings and 16, 9mm spent shells were also found.

Mr. Waldron lived at Buller Trace, Pashley Street, Laventille.