Opposition calls out the Prime Minister on what is being called his non-action on crime

Opposition MP Dinesh Rambally

The crime problem is being put at the feet of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

Opposition MP Dinesh Rambally yesterday lamented the crime situation in the country.

There were up to last night 4 murders.

The MP for Chaguanas west said people no longer feel safe.

He was speaking at a media conference hosted by the Opposition, United National Congress yesterday.

Mr. Rambally called out the Prime Minister and his National Security Minister.

Referring to what he said was a report from the United States on this country, he then placed his focus on human trafficking saying there is failure in that area as well.

He called on the government to do better.