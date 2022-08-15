Harbour Master captain and crew to appear before a Grenadian court today

The captain and crew of the Harbour Master vessel are expected to appear before a Grenadian court today.

They are captain Noel Cooper, John Alexander, Mikhail John, Lance Wiggins and Sheon Jack.

They were arrested last Wednesday morning in connection with an incident involving Grenadian athlete Anderson Peters on board the vessel.

Yesterday Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Dr. Amery Brown said the nationals have been charged with various offences

He said he has been in very close contact with his counterpart in Grenada, Joseph Andall with the hope that this matter does not affect the relationship between both countries.

He said there is mutual hope that justice will be fully served.

He said focus is also being placed on the well being on the Harbour Master crew.

Reports coming out of Grenada say he was beaten and thrown overboard.

But the captain of the boat, is telling a different story.