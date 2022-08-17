Fatal gun attack in Morvant leaves 2 children wounded

Two children are shot and wounded during a fatal gun attack in Morvant.

A man whose identity has not yet been released was killed in last night’s incident.

One of the children, 9-years-old was shot in the head.

The other, an 11-year-old, was shot in the leg.

This adds to the growing number of gun related crimes in the country.

With the murder tally spiraling, Acting Police Commissioner yesterday said some police officers are being called off their vacation.

Acting Commissioner Jacob said officers would also lose one day off.



He told members of the public with the heightened police surveillance there would be some inconvenience.