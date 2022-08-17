Electricity power restored following massive blackout

Electricity power has been restored to several areas of the country following a massive blackout, which took hours to correct.

The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission says a landslide last evening pulled down a transmission tower in Rousillac.

Corporate Communications Manager, Annabelle Brasnel said earlier the fallen tower usually brings power from the Trinidad Generation Unlimited Plant in La Brea.

Ms. Brasnel said there might be a need to implement load shedding today.

This is T&TEC’s second major situation in less than 2 weeks.

On August 6th several areas of Trinidad experienced a power outage.

The incident was the result of a fault in the systems, which affected one of the generating plants.