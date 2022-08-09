2 people drown in separate incidents

Two people including an American man have drowned in separate incidents.

The tragedies happened last Sunday at the Maracas Beach.

Reports say David Khan, a citizen of the US, was bathing at the beach at about 3.30 pm when he got into difficulty and disappeared underwater.

Following several searches Mr. Khan’s body resurfaced at around 5.50pm.

Three men brought the body to shore and attempts were made to resuscitate him.

However those efforts proved futile and he died at the scene.

In a separate incident, a Maracas St. Joseph man identified as Joshua Serette, was bathing at Tyrico Bay, when at about 6 pm he also got into difficulty and went underwater.

People at the beach went to his aid and pulled him out of the water.

An American doctor at the beach performed CPR on him; 24-year-old Mr. Serette was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Autopsies are expected to be done on both men.