2 more die of COVID-19

Two new COVID-19 deaths are recorded.
They are one elderly male and one middle-aged female, both of whom had multiple comorbidities.
This brings the total number of deaths to date to 4,070.
The ministry is also reporting 202 new positive cases of virus, bringing the country’s active caseload to 6,578.
There are now 176 persons hospitalized with the virus.
