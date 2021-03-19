Victory in the High Court for TSTT

Victory in the High Court for the Telecommunications Service of Trinidad and Tobago.

A payroll clerk brought the 1 million dollar lawsuit against TSTT.

In an oral decision yesterday, Justice Frank Seepersad ruled against Brenda Mark, agreeing with TSTT that no offer was extended to her for early retirement.

Ms. Mark claimed 1 million dollars was owed to her as part of the company’s voluntary enhanced early retirement plan, a pension lump sum and a reduced monthly pension.

A permanent employee of TSTT since 1984, she said she submitted an application for VSEP in April 2014, and her lump-sum figure was calculated and given to her.

She said it amounted to $974.289.04.

However, Justice Seepersad said there was no evidence before the court that the company took any further steps beyond inviting employees to apply for either VSEP or retirement.

He also pointed out that Ms. Mark was still employed with TSTT, so could not be entitled to the retirement sums she claimed.

Justice Seepersad then ordered her to pay a fraction of the costs claimed by TSTT, amounting to just over $60,000.