Search for 14-year-old boy who fell off pirogue has ended

Posted on March 22, 2021 by admin

The search for 14-year-old Matthew Sookoo has ended.

The boy was found at around 9:15 this morning.

Last Saturday the boy fell off a pirogue near Cedros.

The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard said it received information that Matthew fell off the vessel approximately 600 feet from shore and disappeared in the vicinity of Fullerton.

It said a Coast Guard vessel, which was in the area, was immediately redeployed to commence searches in partnership with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and other local stakeholders, including fishermen.

Matthew was a student of the Cedros Secondary School.

He was said to be one of 5 people on the pirogue and was not wearing a life jacket.

