Government told to allow Trinidad and Tobago lobbyist in the US to work on getting COVID vaccines

MP for Naparima, Rodney Charles

The Opposition, United National Congress wants the government to allow Trinidad and Tobago lobbyist in the United States to work on getting COVID vaccines for the people of this country.

MP for Naparima, Rodney Charles yesterday made the suggestion at a news conference.

He said such an intervention can help deal with the delays in getting vaccines here via the COVAX facility.

Mr. Charles, who is the UNC’s Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Rishard Seecharan, the party’s Shadow Health Minister, took to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley for his utterances during last week’s conversation broadcast.

The Prime Minister stated then this country was not aware of donations from India.

Mr. Charles and Mr. Seecharan said the Prime Minister was insulting.

Mr. Charles said the Prime Minister’s meeting with the President of China could be considered a form of begging as well.