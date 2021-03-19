Conditions at nation’s prisons deplorable says Head of Prisons Officers Association

Head of the Prison Officers Association, Cerron Richards

Head of the Prison Officers Association Cerron Richards says the conditions at the nations prisons are deplorable

He blames those in power.

Mr. Richards also notes that equipment necessary to create a safe environment for prisoners is unavailable.

Mr. Richards is calling for a proper alarm system to be set up at prison facilities.

He also denies claims that prison officers themselves are responsible for sabotaging the security system.

He is calling on the Prime Minister as the Head of the National Security Council to intervene.