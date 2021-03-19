I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Conditions at nation’s prisons deplorable says Head of Prisons Officers Association

Posted on March 19, 2021 by admin
Head of the Prison Officers Association, Cerron Richards

Head of the Prison Officers Association Cerron Richards says the conditions at the nations prisons are deplorable

He blames those in power.

Mr. Richards also notes that equipment necessary to create a safe environment for prisoners is unavailable.

Mr. Richards is calling for a proper alarm system to be set up at prison facilities.

He also denies claims that prison officers themselves are responsible for sabotaging the security system.

He is calling on the Prime Minister as the Head of the National Security Council to intervene.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *