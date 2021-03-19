Tobago records a new COVID case

Tobago records a new case of the coronavirus after 2 weeks of no movement in that area.

It is now the only active case on the island.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development says this is not the first time it has experienced a prolonged period of no cases.

The division’s acting County Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Tiffany Hoyte says this is the 3rd such experience.

As a result, she urges the population to obey the Public Health Regulations and COVID-19 protocols at all times.

Dr. Hoyte stresses this is not the time to become complacent.