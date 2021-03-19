I955 FM


Prime Minister says the country just cannot afford another lockdown

March 19, 2021
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley tells the people of this country they must avoid another COVID-19 triggered lockdown.

Dr. Rowley says the country simply cannot afford it.

He says billions of dollars were spent during the last lockdown and today, there is no money left.

Dr. Rowley last night expressed some uncertainty surrounding the arrival of COVID-19 vaccine doses in Trinidad and Tobago.

He said while 33,000 doses are expected via the COVAX facility, there have been delays in delivery.

He denied claims from the Opposition United National Congress that the government has been snubbing a vaccine donation from India.

