Dr. Sawh request additional time to respond to Medical Board

Dr. Avinash Sawh

Attorney Martin George explains his request for additional time for his client Dr. Avinash Sawh to respond to the Medical Board.

Dr. Sawh is accused of uttering racial slurs.

The Council of the Medical Board wrote Dr. Sawh on March 4th indicating that it had re-launched its probe into him.

The Council gave Dr. Sawh and his attorney 10 days to say if he was the one heard in circulated voice recordings using racial slurs and to respond to related concerns raised by the public.

Dr. Sawh was expected to reply on Monday, but that did not happen.

Mr. George yesterday told Newscenter 5 it took the Medical Board 3 months to respond to his client and now he needs additional time to establish the sources of complaints against him.

Mr. George also noted that the Medical Board itself may have some work to do before deliberating this matter.

Dr. Sawh continues to operate his private clinic, Sawh Medical Associates while he awaits the outcome of this second probe.