Another round on failed talks between the PNM and the PDP

Troubled talks between the Peoples National Movement and the Progressive Democratic Patriots in Tobago.

Yesterday the 2 sides sat down for discussions aimed at breaking the deadlock, which followed the January house of assembly election.

There was said to be contention from the start as the PDP expressed its displeasure after all 6 PNM Assemblymen turned up for the meeting.

The PDP says it was told by the PNM’s Tobago Leader Tracy Davidson Celestine that only three assemblymen from both sides should be present.

Following the meeting, which lasted just about 1 hour, the PDP emerged first and announced no agreement was arrived at.

Political Leader Watson Duke said the PNM was trying to humiliate his party.

Mr. Duke added that the PNM is not in charge of the Assembly.

In response Tracey Davidson Celestine refuted Mr. Duke’s claims, insisting her side was merely following the law.

Mrs. Davidson Celestine also sought to explain exactly what she requested of Mr. Duke.

However both sides are hopeful that continuing the talks will eventually bring about a resolution.