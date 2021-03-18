Man charged with possession of child pornography denied bail

The man charged with possession of child pornographic material has been denied bail.

Thirty-five-year-old Neil Ramdeen appeared before Magistrate Adrian Darmani yesterday.

Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Soodeen objected to bail so that Mr. Ramdeen could be traced.

He was remanded until today.

It is reported child pornographic pictures and videos were found at Mr. Ramdeen’s home during a search on Monday this week.

Mr. Ramdeen is an Estate Police Constable attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission.