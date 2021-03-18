Relatives of toddler who drowned at a school in Couva want answers

Shian Drakes

Another father in grief, this time Shian Drakes.

He wants answers after his 2-year-old son Romelu Drakes drowned in a pool on the compound of a school in Couva.

The school is located in Esperanza Village.

Romelu was enrolled there for the past 8 months.

On Tuesday relatives who went to pick up little Romelu were told there was an emergency.

When they were allowed inside they found officials at the school trying to resuscitate Romelu.

Romelu was taken to the Couva Hospital where he died.



Mr. Drakes is baffled.

Mr. Drakes said he was always of the assurance that his son would have been well supervised while attending classes.

Drakes said yesterday, Romelu would have celebrated his 3rd birthday next month.