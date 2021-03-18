Father of one of 2 men killed by police in central is crying shame on the officers saying it was murder

The fatal police shooting of 2 men in central Trinidad is being called an assassination.

The father of one of the deceased is crying shame on the police.

The deceased have been identified as Kevin Edwards also known as “Chappy” and Sterling Raymond.

Reports say Mr. Edwards and Mr. Raymond were in a vehicle along the Longdenville Old Road yesterday when the incident occurred.

On the Beyond The Tape program yesterday Superintendent Roger Alexander said police were acting on information that 2 men were seen with guns in the area.

Officers took the men to the Chaguanas Health Facility where they were pronounced dead.

Police say 2 guns were recovered in the vehicle.

Police say Mr. Raymond was seen brandishing 2 guns on social networking site Facebook.

His father Sterling Raymond Sr. said his son was targeted by the police because of the video.

He said the younger Mr. Raymond was not involved in gang activities and called for a probe into the matter.

They say the 2 had criminal rap sheets and were well known to police.