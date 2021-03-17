I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

T&TEC security officer to appear in court charged with possession of child pornography

Posted on March 17, 2021 by admin

A 35-year-old security officer is expected to appear in court today charged with possession of child pornography.

The man is a security officer attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission.

He was arrested and charged on Monday this week by Corporal Baboolal of the Freeport Criminal Investigations Department.

There was a search on the man’s home and officers claim they found a large quantity of pornographic pictures and videos.

According to the police some of the videos and photographs featured several juveniles.

The man is from Penal.

He is to appear before a Chaguanas Magistrate.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *