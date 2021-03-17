T&TEC security officer to appear in court charged with possession of child pornography

A 35-year-old security officer is expected to appear in court today charged with possession of child pornography.
The man is a security officer attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission.
He was arrested and charged on Monday this week by Corporal Baboolal of the Freeport Criminal Investigations Department.
There was a search on the man’s home and officers claim they found a large quantity of pornographic pictures and videos.
According to the police some of the videos and photographs featured several juveniles.
The man is from Penal.
He is to appear before a Chaguanas Magistrate.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error