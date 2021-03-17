Nations’ airports being prepared for reopening to commercial traffic

The nations’ airports are being prepared for reopening to commercial traffic.

However Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan says the reopening can only come on the advice of the Ministries of Health and National Security.

The Minister yesterday responded to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the House yesterday.

Minister Sinanan admitted that some airports around the world have reopened with bio-safety protocols, a decision he said only government can make.

The borders were closed on March 22nd 2020 and National Security Minister Stuart Young said yesterday there have been over 12,000 exemptions granted since then.

The Minister was speaking during the questions for oral answer in the Senate yesterday.

