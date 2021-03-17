I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

The Anti Gang Bill is passed in the Senate without Opposition support

Posted on March 17, 2021 by admin
Minister of National Security, Stuart Young

The Anti Gang Bill 2021 gets the nod in the Senate, but the opposition did not vote for it.

Last evening, Opposition Senators abstained, while the independent bench gave support.

The Bill did not need a special majority to be passed.

Its passage comes 2 days after the Prisons Commissioner; Denis Pulchan revealed that there are 17 gangs operating within the prison system.

He said this means over 300 inmates are active members of the gangs.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *