Police investigate death of a toddler in Couva

Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a toddler in Couva.

The child is identified as Romello Drakes.

He was 2-years-old.

Reports say at around 8:25 yesterday morning Romello was dropped off at the Speech Therapy School in Esperanza by his uncle.

It is said hours later at around noon, 2 other relatives went to pick up the child and were told there was an emergency regarding Romello.

Reports say the relatives were taken inside the school, where they saw an official attempting to resuscitate the toddler.

The child was then taken to the Couva Health Facility where he died.