3 people killed in vehicular accident in Charlieville

March 17, 2021

There are now reports that three people have died in the accident on the Uriah Butler Highway.

The accident occurred in Charlieville at around 7 o’clock last evening.

The names of the dead, said to be Venezuelan nationals, have not yet been released.

Early reports on the tragedy say a man was crossing the highway near the Charlieville walkover, when a Nissan pick-up, in a bid to avoid hitting him, swerved and flipped several times.

The vehicle was on the southbound lane of the highway.

It is said the pedestrian and 2 of the passengers in the pick up are the fatalities.

