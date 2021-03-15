I955 FM


$60,000 bail for a 19-year-old woman charged in connection with Barrackpore roti shop robbery

Nineteen-year-old Chelsea Rampersad has been charged with robbery with violence and driving without a permit and certificate of insurance.

The teenage mother was arrested after an alleged robbery at a roti shop in Barrackpore last Tuesday.

During the robbery Dane Boodoo was shot and killed by an off duty prison officer.

Ms. Rampersad is from Tarouba.

She first appeared in court last Friday and has to return on April 7th.

Ms. Rampersad was placed on $60,000 bail.

