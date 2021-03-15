Single Fathers Association says it is not surprised by deafening silence following the murders of 2 boys

President of The Single Fathers Association Rondelle Feeles

The Single Fathers Association is noting what it views as the stony silence of the society following the recent killings of 2 young men.

President of the association Rondelle Feeles says there have been no petitions, no protests, no vigils for the killings of 17-year-old Christopher Cummings and 15-year-old Akid Duke.

Mr. Feeles says there seems to be no sympathy or public outcry for men who suffer violence.

Last week, the decomposing body of 17-year-old Christopher was found beneath galvanise roofing sheets in Tunapuna days after he went missing.

Fifteen-year-old Akid was shot dead while seated in a car in Bon-Air Gardens.

Police say he was waiting on his mother, who went for a job interview.

Reports say the vehicle was parked in gang territory.

Mr. Feeles says several men have been victims of crime and violence but those incidents are never highlighted.

Mr. Feeles says while the situation is disappointing he is not surprised.