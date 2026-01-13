VICTORY FOR THE TPP IN TOBAGO…

All fifteen seats in the Tobago House of Assembly have gone to the ruling, Tobago Peoples Party.

The preliminary results make it the second time in history, that one party has won all seats in the house of assembly.

As he hailed the work of his party’s membership, political leader Farley Augustine described the victory as historic.

According to Mr. Augustine, the new assembly is to be sworn in by President Christine Kangaloo on Thursday.

He said, after that event his executive will return to the issue of autonomy for Tobago.

In the camp of the people’s national movement, its Tobago council leader Ancil Dennis told reporters’ last night’s defeat has triggered a period of, transition within the party.

At his party’s headquarters on Robinson Street, Mr. Dennis promised a smooth transition, adding the PNM will do all in its power to hold the new THA executive accountable.

He also pointed to one possible reason for his party’s defeat.

In light of the reported low voter turnout, the PNM Tobago council leader believes yesterday’s victory is nothing to celebrate.

He also stressed the result should not be interpreted to mean, the PNM is dead.