TEACHERS UNCERTAIN ABOUT PROMISED NEW SALARIES…

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association says, it appears members will not be receiving their reconstructed salaries at the end of January.

Earlier this month, TTUTA’s President Crystal Ashe was on record, as saying members of the teaching service would receive their new monies by months end.

However, on Monday Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo reportedly told the media, he did not issue any instruction for teachers to receive any wage increases from January 2026.

Yesterday, Mr. Ashe told Newscentre Five, the minister of finance has left teachers confused as the chief personnel officer, earlier assured payment.

Mr. Ashe is not laying blame on the CPO saying instead that he believes Dr. Darryl Dindial, would have gotten the green light from the finance minister, before giving a commitment.

The ministry of finance is yet to respond to this latest development.