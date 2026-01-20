PSA PRESIDENT CONFIRMS RETIREES WILL GET THEIR 10 PERCENT IN ARREARS…

A promise to retirees in the public service.

They are being told, finalization of their 10 percent agreement is on its way.

In a post to Facebook last Sunday evening, PSA President Felisha Thomas announced, the union was on its’ way to signing off on a date on which full arrears at 10% will be paid.

Ms. Thomas says, these discussions will be in tandem with ongoing talks regarding the remainder of arrears, owed to public servants following the December 2nd, 10 percent agreement signed with the Chief Personnel officer.

The PSA president, states as negotiations continue for members of the civil service, statutory authorities subject to the, statutory authorities act and the Tobago House of Assembly, retirees will receive all of their arrears.

She further adds, that when the PSA rejected 4%, the union also rejected a $4000 buyout of arrears owed to retirees.

The post says, this announcement will be welcomed news for retirees who have been consistently seeking updates from the, PSA regarding their benefits.