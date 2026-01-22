I955 FM
Posted on January 22, 2026 by admin

A man charged with 25 counts of motor vehicle larceny is denied bail.

A statement from the police service says, Keron Delisia, also known as “Tacbir” and “Greedy,” was charged with 25 counts of larceny of motor vehicles arising out of 24 incidents in 2025 and one incident in 2026.

The TTPS says, Mr. Delisia appeared before master Rhea Liebert at the Chaguanas Masters’ Court on Monday and Tuesday.

He was not called upon to plead and was denied bail.

The matter was adjourned to June 2.

The TTPS says, Mr. Delisia was arrested following extensive investigations into multiple reports of motor vehicle larceny, in the central division by officers of the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department.

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro commended the investigators for their efforts in solving the cases, and bringing the accused before the court.

