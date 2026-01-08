PRIME MINISTER SAYS THERE WILL BE NO REDUCTION IN TRAFFIC FINES…

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar stands in defense of the surge of traffic tickets, issued in recent days.

She says, there will be no reduction in fines and penalties for traffic offences, but motorists will be given time to put things in order.

In a post on Facebook last evening, the prime minister said, over the last few days, in her statement that the country is a “LAWLESS DUMP”, has been absolutely confirmed by the high number of traffic infractions and deliberately lawless drivers being fined.

She said, the lawlessness was compounded by the blatant dishonesty shown from many of those ticketed, which pretended to have been caught by surprise.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said, the law would be applied equally across the country.

However, she explained that in the coming weeks the government will go to parliament, to propose reforms which would make it mandatory for drivers to be given time to repair, defects before the fines are enforced.

Mrs. Persad- Bissessar said, ministers Eli Zakour and Roger Alexander provided information to her that, a small minority of traffic wardens, licensing officers, and TTPS officers have been abusing the ticketing system and terrorizing law abiding citizens.

She said, she cannot let this wicked behaviour continue, and must now move to provide protection to law-abiding citizens from delinquent drivers, as well as misbehaving law enforcement officers.