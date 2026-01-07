LOCAL OFFICER AMONG THREE NATIONALS ARRESTED IN THE U.S.

A police officer from Trinidad and Tobago, is among three men arrested in the United States on allegations of conspiracy to import cocaine.

The other two are also from this country.

Their names are Rafael Joseph, Michael Mc Sween and Clevon Persad.

A statement from the United States Embassy in Port of Spain yesterday, said, on December 30th last year, three provisional arrest warrants were served.

Mr. Joseph has been identified as “an active duty officer with the TTPS, with the embassy saying, all three are charged in the eastern district of New York for conspiracy to import, cocaine into the united states and firearms offenses, stemming from a 2024 drug enforcement administration investigation.

The embassy said, personnel from the DEA vetted unit, supported by the TTPS’s Special Investigative Unit and the Transnational Organized Crime Unit, successfully executed the warrants.

The embassy’s charge d’affaires, Dr. Jennifer Neidhart De Ortiz, believes this was a great example of bilateral cooperation between the U.S and Trinidad and Tobago.

She said, it’s a significant blow to not only drug and firearms trafficking, but also against public corruption with the arrest of the police officer.

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro confirmed close collaboration with United States law enforcement authorities, has resulted in the successful arrest of a TTPS member, who is now awaiting deportation.