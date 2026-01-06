GRANDMOTHER DIES AFTER THE DROWNING OF 10 MONTH OLD BABY…

The grandmother of the ten-month-old baby who drowned in a pool in Diego Martin, is believed to have committed suicide.

Fifty-five year old Deera Seepersad of Penal died, yesterday morning.

The child identified as Alya died on old year’s day.

Her father Nicholas Ramjit, reported to the police that he went upstairs his two-story home, at Ali’s private road, to get skin moisturizer for his infant daughter.

He said, when he returned there was no sign of baby Alya

The man’s wife, 29-year-old Olga Ramjit of the Dominican Republic, was also on the upper floor of the house.

Mr. Ramjit said, he asked the grandmother about Alya’s whereabouts, she could not respond.

Shortly after, the child was found unresponsive in the pool.