HEFTY FINES FOR MOTORISTS FOR 2026…

Motorists face heavy new fines for speeding and driving under the influence, as the police enforce amendments to the motor vehicles and road traffic act.

Drivers found exceeding speed limits by more than 31 kilometres per hour, can now be issued a $6,000 fixed penalty notice.

While those caught driving without a valid vehicle, insurance certificate risk $10,000 fines.

Drivers arrested for DUI offences face even harsher penalties.

A first offence carries a fine of up to $24,000, while a second offence could reach $45,000, highlighting the government’s commitment to cracking down on high-risk road behaviour.

The TTPS is urging motorists to comply immediately, with all road traffic laws, including observing speed limits, keeping valid insurance, and never drive under the influence of alcohol.

Police warned that offenders caught breaching these rules, would face strict enforcement under the amended regulations.

Trinidad and Tobago recorded a 12 percent reduction in road traffic fatalities in 2025, with 109 deaths compared to 124 in 2024, authorities stressed that every life lost is preventable.

The TTPS called on all road users, to take responsibility for safe driving.

Motorists are encouraged to plan responsibly, such as designating sober drivers or using taxis and ride-share services, to avoid the new, higher penalties.

Works and Transport Minister Jearlean John tell motorists to obey the road traffic rules, and they would have nothing to fear.

The minister also said, road infrastructure is a problem; the government will be focused on this year.

She was speaking with reporters.