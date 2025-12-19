TOP COP CAUTIOUS ABOUT RELEASING INFORMATION ON THE PROBE INTO THE MONAS ISLAND KIDNAPPING

The police commissioner is cautious about releasing information on the investigation into the kidnapping of businessman, Derick Tardieu and his wife Claribel.

The couple was taken from their Monos Island home earlier this month.

The kidnappers demanded 2.5 million US dollars for the couple’s safe return.

Early Wednesday morning, Mr. Tardieu was dropped off on the North Coast Road.

His wife was not with her.

A very cautious Commissioner Allister Guevarro last evening asked, the public to give the family some privacy.

Commissioner Guevarro was on the Beyond the Tape Programme on TV6 where he said; there are some unique elements in this matter.

The commissioner insisted, making public, too much information about the reported crime won’t be good for the investigation.