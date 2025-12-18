DEREK TARDIEU FREED BY HIS KIDNAPPERS…

Businessman Derrick Tardieu, is released by his kidnappers.

He and his wife Claribel were taken from their Monos Island home on December 6th.

The kidnappers demanded, 2.5 million US dollars for the couple’s release.

It is said Mr. Tardieu was dropped off along the North Coast Road, yesterday morning.

Up to yesterday, there was no word on the whereabouts of Mrs. Tardieu

Relatives are said to have issued a statement telling of, Mr. Tardieu’s release and asking that people respect their privacy.

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro has confirmed the release of the, 70 year old Mr. Tardieu.

The commissioner says, the investigations remain active.