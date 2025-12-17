THE LONE CARGO VESSEL BETWEEN BOTH ISLANDS IS SOLD…

Reports that the Carbo Star Cargo ferry has been sold, are said to be troubling Tobagonians.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is seeking to clear the air, on the pending departure.

The Carbo Star is at this time the sole cargo ferry, serving the sea bridge between Trinidad and Tobago.

It is said, the vessel is to make its final trip on January 12th the day Tobagonians are going to the polls.

On the hosting in the Bethel/ New Grange electoral district last evening, political leader of the People’s National Movement’s Tobago council, Ancil Dennis questioned whether anything has been put in place for when, the Cabo Star departs.

However, in response, the chief secretary reminded that the information on the pending departure of vessel is not new.

He said, it was known since June 11th that the contract for the Cabo Star was coming to an end.

He said it was first raised at a meeting with stakeholders back in June.

Mr. Augustine said, minister Jerlean John provided him with an update ahead of his meeting in, Goodwood last evening.

The chief secretary says, he expects minister John to have a transition plan.

However he added he did not know the vessel was sold.

Tobago chamber head Curtis Williams, is hoping arrangements are in place for another vessel.

He wants the minister to put priority on a replacement.