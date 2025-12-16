PRIME MININSTER UNFAZED BY VENEZUELA ACTION TIO END GAS CONTRACTS…

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says, she welcomes the United States’ continued assistance and is unbothered by the Venezuelan government’s immediate termination of any; energy ties with Trinidad and Tobago.

The prime minister reiterated that Trinidad and Tobago is not dependent on Venezuelan gas.

She says, we have never depended on Venezuela for natural gas supplies.

She says, T&T has adequate reserves within the territory here.

Mrs. Persad-Bissessar spoke with the express newspapers yesterday, and further stated that her government is working to address bureaucratic systems, which cause delays.

She said, the government is aggressively working to reduce bureaucratic barriers to speed up approvals for energy companies.

The real issue is, bureaucracy is hindering our exploration and production.”

The express further asked the prime minister to comment on claims by opposition leader, Penelope Beckles that it was false that radar was used in the interdiction of illegal narcotics, in the Caroni Swamp and Point Fortin.

The prime minister criticized both Mrs. Beckles and opposition senator Dr. Amery Browne.